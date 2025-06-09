Tuiyabayaba locked in for 400m showdown in Palau

Waisea Tuiyabayaba [Athletics Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji’s top quarter-miler Waisea Tuiyabayaba will take his mark next week in the Men’s 400 metres at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

After months of preparation, the 19-year-old is ready to represent Fiji on one of the biggest regional stages.

Known for his explosive starts and fierce finishing kick, Tuiyabayaba will also feature in the Men’s 4x400m relay, anchoring a team brimming with confidence.

Tuiyabayaba heads into the Mini Games in peak form.

He was unbeaten across all three national trials and produced a commanding win at this year’s Easter National Championships with a time of 49.62 seconds.

His personal best of 49.45s, clocked at the Coca-Cola Games earlier this season, remains a benchmark performance that earned him silver and national recognition.

Now, the Suva-based sprinter is eyeing a bigger prize — a spot on the podium in the regional showdown.

With his trademark drive down the home straight and a season of solid performances behind him, Tuiyabayaba carries both momentum and expectation.

As the Pacific Mini Games open in just a few days, Waisea Tuiyabayaba will be one to watch.

For him, the mission is clear: run hard, represent Fiji with pride and chase down Pacific gold.

The Pacific Mini Games opening ceremony will be held this Sunday before the games will start on Monday.

