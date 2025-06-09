Tovata House wins QVS inter-house athletics

[Source: File]

Tovata House has claimed the overall title at the Queen Victoria School inter-house athletics competition.

The house finished on top of the final medal tally after collecting 16 gold, 14 silver, and 15 bronze medals for a total of 45 medals.

Rewa House finished in second place with 12 gold, 20 silver, and 13 bronze medals, also ending the meet with 45 medals overall, but placing behind Tovata on the gold medal count.

Bau House secured third place with 12 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals for a total of 33 medals, while Verata House finished fourth with 11 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze medals, ending with 30 medals overall.

The annual Battle of the Victorians saw students from the four traditional houses compete fiercely across track and field events, with strong support from fellow students adding to the lively atmosphere throughout the meet.

The competition also served as an important platform for athletes to sharpen their form ahead of upcoming zone competitions and the Fiji finals later this year.

