Three records broken so far

Three records have been shattered so far in the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition, with two of them being broken yesterday.

All of these records come from field events.

Sidney Eta of Dawasamu Secondary School set a new record in the senior girls’ long jump, surpassing a seven-year-old record held by Vakasimili Litiana of Wainibuka Secondary School. Eta jumped 4.80 meters, breaking the previous record of 4.75 meters.

Article continues after advertisement

In the sub-junior girls’ javelin event, Kalokalo Anamaria of Tailevu North College broke the existing record of 26.44 meters, set by Vetinia Vakacegu of Dawasamu Secondary School. Anamaria threw a distance of 27.65 meters.

Meanwhile, Esira Batisoso of Ratu Kadavulevu School broke the intermediate boys’ shot put record with a throw of 14.57 meters, surpassing the 14.03-meter record set by Nathaniel Tuilaucala of RKS in 2019.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.