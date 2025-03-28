Three records broken in day one

Roko Musuka Uluiburotukula (left), Loata Lewageena (center), Peter Burese (right)

As the final day of the Suva Zone One Athletics competition gets started today, fans and supporters are in for an exciting competition as three records were broken yesterday.

All three of these records came from field events, with two from the high jump and one from discus.

Peter Burese of Sacred Heart College broke a 29-year-old in the senior boys high jump which was set by International Secondary School’s Jonathan Appleby’s record of 1.80m.

Burese jumped a height of 1.95m.

Roko Uluiburotukula of ISS broke his sub-junior high jump record from last year by two centimeters, jumping a height of 1.82m.

Lastly, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School’s Loata Lewageena broke the intermediate girls’ discus event, throwing a distance of 42.55m.

Meanwhile, the final day of the competition kick starts this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live at FBC Sports.

