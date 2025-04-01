Three more records broken in day two

Three more records have been shattered this morning at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The first was in the 3000-meter open boys final by Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School, who broke his own record from the zone last year.

He broke his record of nine minutes and 49.90 seconds, crossing off his old record of 10 minutes and 23.41 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Lusiana Marawaqa Wainimala Secondary School broke a 10-year record in the junior girls 800m, which was set by Mere Qoro of Waidina College.

She set a new time two minutes and 29.85 seconds.

Lastly, Eroni Seru of Nakasi High School broke the intermediate boys 800m, with a new time of two minutes and 6.43 seconds.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.