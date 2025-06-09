Team Taveuni calls for support

With many of their athletes set to make their debut at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games, Taveuni team manager Ilaisa Deke says community support will be crucial this week.

Deke is urging parents, relatives, and especially members of the Taveuni community to rally behind the young athletes.

He says major tournaments like this create core memories for children, making it important for families to show interest in what they are passionate about.

“We just want to call out for support to all our people back in Taveuni, we need your support for this tournament as we have our children here representing us our district.”

With the event being broadcast, those outside the Suva area can catch all the action on FBC Sports.

The Games will take place this Thursday and Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium.

