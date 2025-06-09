Taveuni ready to face whatever comes their way

[file photo]

Team Taveuni is confident they have what it takes to compete against the larger districts at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games at the HFC Bank Stadium later this week.

Coach Viliame Mataicolo acknowledges that the tournament will be challenging but says the athletes have set clear goals and are determined to achieve them.

The team arrived in Suva early this morning and are currently camping at John Wesley College.

Article continues after advertisement

“For team Taveuni, we do not just want to make the numbers, we are here to compete. We know there are much bigger and tougher districts competing as well in this tuckers Ice cream games, but we are ready to stand up against them”

Taveuni will feature more than 100 athletes from eleven schools across the Island.

The Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held on Thursday and Friday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.