Tailevu North extends lead

Tailevu North College continues to hold their lead in the girls division of the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition.

They extended their lead by another five medals this morning.

The girls from Tailevu North now have 10 gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

Following in second place is Dawasamu Secondary School, while Wainibuka Secondary School sits in third place.

Meanwhile, the 800-meter finals are set to get underway.

The finals for discus, javelin, long jump, and triple jump are currently underway.

The 200m finals will start at 2.20pm.

Meanwhile, the tournament will conclude this afternoon with the final event, the 4x400m senior boys event.

