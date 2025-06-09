Suva One determined to defend Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Suva One will be out to defend their boys’ title at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games when the tournament gets underway later this week.

According to head coach Bill Momo, Suva One has held the boys’ crown for two decades, and the team is determined to extend that legacy.

Preparations have been underway for over a month, and Momo says his athletes are eager to step onto the track and defend their home turf.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every year we have been winning the boys division for the last 20 years, but it’s a challenge. We have been putting processes where a lot of work and dedication has been put in by our coaches, including the contributions from our athletes, parents and guardians. If all works well, it’ll be a bonus if we win the girls division.”

He adds that they will also be pushing to claim the girls’ title, though he admits it will be a challenging feat.

The girls title is currently being held by Nadi.

The Games will take place at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday and Friday, and all the action will be broadcast live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.