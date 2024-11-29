Suva 1 and Nadi Dominate at Fiji Primary Schools Games

The Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games 2024 concluded with spectacular performances from young athletes, as Suva 1 and Nadi emerged as the top contenders in the Boys and Girls divisions, respectively.

In the Boys Division, Suva 1 claimed the top spot with a commanding 12 gold, 9 silver, and 6 bronze medals, totaling 27 medals.

Nadi followed in second place with 6 gold, 6 silver, and 7 bronze, bringing their total to 19. Suva Rua secured third place with a tally of 5 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals (17 total).

The Girls Division saw Nadi achieve a dominant victory, amassing 18 gold, 9 silver, and 7 bronze medals for a total of 34.

Cakaudrove secured second place with 5 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze (7 total), while Macuata South and Lautoka followed closely with 14 medals each.