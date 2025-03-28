RSMS and MGM holds lead at Suva Zone One

Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School continue to hold their lead in the boys and girls division of the Suva Zone One Athletics competition.

RSMS leads the boys with three gold, four silver, and four bronze, while Christian Mission Fellowship follows in second with three gold, three silver, and one bronze while Sacred Heart College sits in third with three gold, two silver, and one bronze.

Defending champions MGM leads the girls division with an impressive 11 gold medals, seven silver, and four bronze.

In second place is RSMS with five gold, two silver, and four bronze, while CMF sits in third with two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

The Suva Zone One Athletics competition is currently being shown Live on FBC Sports.

