Roberts settles in third place in Heptathlon event

Fiji’s Reki Selita Roberts has managed to settle in third place in the Under-18 in Day 1 Heptathlon event gaining 513 points at the Oceania Athletics.

Settling in the first place is Monique Williams from Australia with 882 points while in second place is Bailey Van Den Broek with 835 points.

Day two of the Oceania Athletics will continue today with the Masters Men, Senior Men, Masters Women and Senior Women 10000m Racewalk final starting this morning.