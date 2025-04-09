RKS and QVS draws in senior boys 200m final

Samuela Navitalai (left), Senirusi Rauqe.

The senior boys’ 200-meter final at the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition was the highlight of the day, with Queen Victoria School and Ratu Kadavulevu School both finishing in first place.

Senirusi Rauqe of QVS took the lead early on, but Samuela Navitalai of RKS, the blue-ribbon winner, managed to close the gap in the final 50 meters.

The duo clocked a time of 21.87 seconds.

Meanwhile, the 4x100m final is set to begin at 3:00 p.m., and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

