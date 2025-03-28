Ravukivuki and Pio come in clutch for Dudley

Sunia Ravukivuki and Manoa Pio came in clutch for Dudley High School this afternoon to win silver and bronze in the junior boys 800 meter finals in the Suva Zone One Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Despite trailing behind in the first round on the tracks, they managed to work their way into the top three, taking out two medals for their school.

Silver medallist Ravukivuki says he and he’s team mate Pio had a quick prayer session before their event, and says their win wouldn’t have been possible without divine intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

Coming to the zone, he says he was aiming to win a medal, and is happy to have his teammate win beside him.

“We knew that we wouldn’t be able to win without God’s help, so we decided to prayer together before our event. We thank our coaches for their guidance and we are happy to bring in some medals for our school.”

Looking ahead to the Fiji Finals, Ravukivuki says he is aiming to win a medal in the junior boys 800m event.

All the action for the Suva Zone One Athletics competition can be caught Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.