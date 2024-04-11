Ravatu eyes Fiji Finals Blue Ribbon medal

Triple N Zone Boys Blue Ribbon winner, Josevata Ravatu, has set his sights on the bigger picture, which is the Fiji Finals.

The Bhawani Dayal Arya College student says that he was over the moon with his achievement, having clocked a time of 10.93 seconds.

Ravatu, who hails from Tailevu, mentioned that it was his teachers in school who got him this far, as they have been motivating him throughout his preparations.

He adds that it was them who believed that he could do it.

“I am thankful to all my teachers who kept motivating me throughout my preparation. They told me that I can do it, and here I am… I won it. Now my focus is on the Fiji Finals.”

He is determined to improve his time before his appearance in the Fiji Finals this year, believing he has what it takes to bag the Blue Ribbon medal.