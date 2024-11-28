Rabi eyes more medals at athletics meet

Rabi is grateful for the chance to be able to represent themselves for the second time at the Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream games which starts today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The team competed under the Cakaudrove banner in previous games and is proud to represent Rabi to make a name for themselves.

Rabi team official Margaret Gory says they are eagerly embracing the opportunity to compete with Fiji’s best and make their presence felt.

Article continues after advertisement

“We feel so blessed and grateful. When we received the news that we were going to join Cakaudrove, we were informed that we would be separate from them. While we will come under Cakaudrove, we will represent Rabi. This news brought joy to everyone.”

Gory adds that they have come in well prepared and look forward to returning to the islands with a few medals.

They managed to secure a gold and silver medal in last years games and are determined to add more to their tally this week.

Rabi has a total of 28 athletes participating this year.

You can catch the LIVE action of the Tuckers Ice Cream Games on FBC Sports.