QVS takes the lead in Tailevu Zone

Queen Victoria School has surpassed Ratu Kadavulevu School in the medal tally, taking the lead in the boys’ division of the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition.

As of 12:30 p.m. today, QVS has collected a total of 51 medals, including an impressive 18 gold, 18 silver, and 15 bronze.

Defending champions RKS now sit in second place with 13 gold, nine silver, and nine bronze, while Tailevu North College holds third place.

TNC continues to lead the girls’ division with 13 gold, eight silver, and eight bronze.

Wainibuka sits in second place, while Dawasamu occupies third.

