Qaqa aims for more after striking gold

Gold medalistErrol Qaqa in action. [Photo Credit: Team Fiji]

Pacific Mini Games men’s hurdles gold medalist Errol Qaqa’s golden run in the Men’s 110m Hurdles was more than just a victory—it was a celebration of resilience, longevity and the spirit of Pacific athletics.

Fresh from clocking a personal best and clinching gold, the 33-year-old hurdler reflected on how it all began.

“For kids in Fiji, athletics was often the first sport we tried—even before rugby or netball,” Qaqa shared. “I ran my first 50 metres in kindergarten.”

While many drifted toward the contact-heavy codes, Qaqa stuck with the track.

He said because it’s inclusive, non-contact and perfect for his fragile little body, he joked.

But behind the humour lies a deep dedication to the sport—and to those around him.

One of his highlights from the recent Games wasn’t even his own medal, but the comeback of his training partner, Heleina Young.

He says to see Young return after six years and be named the Most Outstanding Female Athlete of the Games—that was inspiring.

At an age when many athletes hang up their spikes, Qaqa is still chasing faster times and raising the bar.

He adds our body changes, but that doesn’t mean we stop.

“You just train smarter. Focus on small improvements and listen to your body. No matter your age, it’s never too late to start—or to start again.”

With eyes now set on a podium finish at the Oceania Cup, Qaqa also hopes his journey will spark belief in others across the Pacific.

