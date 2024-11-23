New mixed 4x100m relay for 2026 Worlds

[Source: Reuters]

The inaugural 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest will feature the new mixed 4×100 metres relay where athletes will compete in national kits while representing both themselves and their national teams, the sport’s governing body said on Friday as it announced the list of disciplines.

The championship is set to be held every two years with gold medallists receiving $150,000 as part of what World Athletics says is the richest prize pot ever in the sport.

In May, World Athletics unveiled plans to test new events such as a mixed 4×100 metres relay and a steeplechase mile in their four-year business strategy published, with the aim of providing faster-paced and more exciting events.

The championship, which will take place at the Budapest National Athletics Centre in Hungary, will see nearly 400 athletes battle it out.

The inaugural championships are scheduled for three evenings, from Sept. 11-13, with each session taking place in under three hours, in a bid to offer a fast-paced event to captivate global television viewers.

The programme will feature 26 individual events – 16 track and 10 field – and two relays, including the new mixed 4x100m.

The other disciplines are 100 metres, pole vault, 200 metres, high jump, 400 metres, long jump, 800 metres, triple jump (W), 1500 metres, hammer (M), 5000 metres, Javelin, 100 metres/110 metres hurdles, 400 metres hurdles and mixed 4×400 metres.