Nasilivata out to stamp mark

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s Sarah Nasilivata will be out to make a statement when she features in the junior girls 200 and 100-meter finals of the Suva Zone One Athletics competition this afternoon.

The 15-year-old helped her sub-junior side win gold in the 4x100m event in the Fiji Finals last year before winning another gold in the 100m.

She managed to finish in first place in the 200-meter heats yesterday before winning the 100-meter heat this morning.

Looking to the finals this afternoon, the Year-10 student is determined to make her presence felt.

“Training over the past few weeks hasn’t been easy because we have exams coming up as well. But I’m happy that I was able to win the 100 and 200m, and I am looking forward to the finals this afternoon.”

She also mentions that she has spent a lot of time preparing herself mentally for this Zone and the upcoming Fiji Finals.

The sub-junior girls 100m finals will be held at 12.40pm, while the 200m finals start at 1.40pm.

