Promising ISS athlete beats own record

Roko Musuka Uluiburotukula.

International Secondary School athlete Roko Musuka Uluiburotukula has set a new record in the sub-junior boys’ high jump at the Suva Zone One Athletics competition.

The 14-year-old broke the record he set last year by two centimeters.

He jumped a height of 1.82 meters today.

Meanwhile, Uluiburotukula also set a record of 1.75 meters at the Fiji Finals last year, and the record set today has already beaten that.

He says he is working hard in training for a similar result at the Fiji Finals.

The year-nine student says preparation has been tough over the past few weeks, getting up at 5am almost every morning to train at the stadium.

Nakavulevu will also be competing in the sub-junior boys 200m event tomorrow.

The competition is underway at the HFC Stadium, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

