Nakasi disqualified, Lelean claims senior boys 4x100m gold

Lelean Memorial School scooped another gold medal in the senior boys 4x100m final in the Triple N Zone Athletics competition, despite finishing in second place.

Nakasi High School, who finished in first place, was disqualified after their second baton exchange was way past the mark.

This sees the Nausori-based school add another gold medal to their tally and are expected to be named champions for the boy’s division.

Article continues after advertisement

However, both teams will be the ones to watch at the Fiji Finals later this month.

The Fiji Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from the 24th to the 26th of this month and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.