Nakasi acknowledges tough competition

Defending their title at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition has not been easy for Nakasi High School, who currently sits at second place in the boy’s division.

Principal Praveen Chand says this year’s competition is much more competitive compared to last year, noting how medals has been evenly shared among various schools.

He says the tough competition from other smaller schools in the competition is no surprise, and they are expecting a whole different ball game tomorrow in the final day of the zone.

“Being the champion itself is an achievement, but to defend, it’s not easy. We have seen a lot of schools giving their best and the medal tally is being distributed quite evenly. It’s been a tough battle and I know it’s going to go down to the wire and it’s not going to be easy. No school so far has been dominating and the races are quite stiff.”

As of 3pm this afternoon, Nakasi High School sits behind Lelean Memorial School with two gold, one silver and three bronze.

However, Chand says they are determined to defend their title as champions, and will be targeting the middle distances tomorrow, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

