Mudu scoops two gold for Saraswati College

Solomoni Mudu of Saraswati College collected his second gold medal of the Triple N Zone Athletics competition after coming in first place in the junior boys 200-meter final.

The year-10 student clocked a time of 24.45 seconds in the event, adding to his school’s tally.

He also came in first place in the junior boys 100m finals yesterday.

Mudu is also the son of former Ratu Kadavulevu School sprinter Jone Mudu.

Saraswati now sits in fourth place in the boys division with two gold, two silver, and three bronze.

The Triple N Zone Athletics competition is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

