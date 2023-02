Mokosoi Team.

Mokosoi is leading at the Adi Cakobau School Inter-House competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They lead with seven gold, four silver and one bronze medal followed by Uci who have three gold, two silver and two bronze medals

Defending champion Lagakali is third after bagging two gold, five silver and four bronze.

Article continues after advertisement

In fourth place is Kakala House with one gold, two silver and five bronze medals.