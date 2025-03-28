MGM triumphs in junior girls 100m finals

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School took out the top three spots in the junior girls 100m finals during the Suva Zone One Athletics competition at the HFC Bank Stadium this afternoon.

2024 Fiji Finals 100m champion Sera Nasilivata came in first place for the zone with a time of 12.41 seconds to win gold.

Coming in second place was Charlotte Serevi with 12.69 seconds while Suliana Turagacati finished in third with 13.38 seconds.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile the 200m finals will start at 1.30pm.

All the action for the Suva Zone One Athletics can be caught Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.