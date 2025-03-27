MGM and RSMS lead after day one

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Ratu Sukuna Memorial School lead the girls and boys divisions at the Suva Zone One Athletics competition

With the first day of the Suva Zone One Athletics competition completed today, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School currently lead the boys and girls divisions.

RSMS has managed to collect a total of three gold, three silver and three bronze for first place in the boys division, while Sacred Heart College follows in second with three gold, two silver and two bronze.

John Wesley College sits at third with three gold medals.

Topping the girls division is defending champions MGM with eight gold, six silver and three bronze, while RSMS follows closely in second with five gold, one silver and two bronze.

Finally in third place sits Christian Mission Fellowship with two gold, and a single silver and bronze medal.

The Suva Zone One will conclude tomorrow, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

