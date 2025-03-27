MGM and Kalabu leads Suva Zone One

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School currently leads the girls division of the Suva Zone One Athletics competition, while Kalabu Secondary School leads the boys.

The girls defending champions has managed to reel in a total of three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, while Ratu Sukuna Memorial School follows in second with one gold and one silver.

Falling in third place is International Secondary School with a single gold medal.

Article continues after advertisement

For the boys division, Kalabu is in first with one gold, while MGM follows in second with one silver, leaving Jeremiah College at third with one bronze.

The Zone is currently live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.