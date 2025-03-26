MBHS defends boys’ title, SGS girls’ extend reign

Marist Brothers High School has successfully defended the Suva Zone Two Athletics competition title in the boys division, while Suva Grammar School wins in the girls’ division.

MBHS walked away with an outstanding 29 gold, 26 silver, and 21 bronze medals.

Coming in second place was SGS with 18 gold, 17 silver, and 15 bronze, while Jai Narayan College finished in third with two gold, one silver, and four bronze.

Article continues after advertisement



Marist Brothers High School

In the girls division, SGS clinched 28 gold, 17 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Saint Joseph Secondary School came in second with 15 gold, 19 silver, and 17 bronze medals as Nuku Secondary School finished in third place with two gold, five silver, and one bronze.

Meanwhile, the Suva Zone One Athletics competition kicks off tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.