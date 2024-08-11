Masai Russell takes 100m hurdles gold by a whisker

Gold medallist Masai Russell of United States celebrates on the podium. [Source: Reuters]

American Masai Russell produced a stunning run to win the Olympic 100-metre hurdles title in a blanket finish, edging out home hope Cyrena Samba-Mayela and Tokyo champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

Russell clocked 12.33 seconds as French President Emmanuel Macron watched Samba-Mayela (12.34) deliver France’s first track medal of the Paris Games with silver and Puerto Rico’s Camacho-Quinn (12.36) took bronze.

Russell said she had barely slept the night before but she got the finish of her dreams as she dug deep and leaned over the line before wrapping the American flag over her shoulders.

Article continues after advertisement

Russell was in superb shape after setting a world lead of 12.25 at the U.S. trials in June and she exploded out of the blocks before gliding over the hurdles.

She held on by her fingernails as Samba-Mayela gained ground with every step and Camacho-Quinn gave everything she had to make up for a poor start.

There was a confusing moment as the results board initially showed Samba-Mayela’s name first – and then Camacho-Quinn’s at the top of the standings – before settling on Russell.

The Parisian crowd had hoped for gold but was still elated with silver and Macron, who watched France’s first gold of Games in men’s rugby sevens, applauded Samba-Mayela’s effort.

Camacho-Quinn delivered Puerto Rico’s first medal of the Games but was left frustrated by her own performance.