Marist Brothers focus on Suva zones

Six weeks of hard work culminated in a successful inter-house meet for Marist Brothers High School yesterday, but the focus now sharply shifts to the Suva Zones next week.

While pleased with the team’s performance, Head coach of Marist athletics, Antonio Raboiliku stressed the urgency of preparing for the Suva zones, a mere week away.

“We are happy at where we are, but at the same time, we are mindful that we are the last inter-house being done. Now we need to go back to the drawing because it will be just one week of preparation before we defend our Suva zone title.”

Article continues after advertisement

The team’s strength lies in its experienced core, with a significant portion of last year’s athletes returning.

However, the inter-house competition also yielded promising new talent, presenting the coaching staff with the task of integrating these athletes seamlessly.

The pressure is on, not just for the athletes but for the school itself, to maintain their established dominance in the zone.

Suva Zone One is scheduled for the 27th of March.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.