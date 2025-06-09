Lyles, Richardson blaze through 100 heats

[Source: Reuters]

Olympic and world champion Noah Lyles breezed through his 100 metres heat in 10.05 at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday before pulling out of the semi-finals to focus on the 200.

With a ticket to the world championships in Tokyo on the line, Kenny Bednarek was the only man to dip under 10 seconds in the first round, posting 9.95.

Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson are guaranteed spots in the men’s and women’s 100 at the worlds in September thanks to their triumphs at Budapest in 2023.

Paris silver medallist Richardson clocked her season’s best of 11.07 in the women’s 100 preliminaries, with Jacious Sears leading the way with a 10.85 and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden third in 10.86.

“I was running that like a final,” Lyles said after his heat. “I only have one round in the 100m (and) two rounds in the 200m. I’m in plenty of shape, you know, in terms of endurance and rest and recovery.”

Richardson, competing in just her third race this year, said she was feeling good.

“It felt amazing. Being able to compete, feeling healthy, going out there and executing no matter what (and) just being the best athlete I can be…,” the 25-year-old said.

“Just to run a qualifying round, show fitness and take the rest of the time to get ready for Tokyo.”

DeAnna Price won the women’s hammer throw with a throw of 78.53 metres, while Curtis Thompson won the men’s javelin.

The meet runs from July 31 to August 3 at Hayward Field.

