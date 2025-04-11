Lutu aims for historic three-peat

National long-distance star Akeneta Lutu is aiming for a historic three-peat at the Fiji Finals, setting her sights on defending her 3000-meter gold medal for the third consecutive year.

The Year 12 student from Lomaivuna High School emphatically demonstrated her top-tier talent yesterday, shattering the senior girls’ 1500m record at the Triple N Zone meet.

Despite being unwell for the past few days, Lutu persevered for Lomaivuna High School, winning gold and breaking a record.

“I had told my coach that I would not be able to compete because I was sick. But then he told me that the team needed me, so I decided to come and run. I didn’t expect to win gold or even break the record.”

While determined to defend her gold medal in the 3000m event at the Fiji Finals, Lutu acknowledges the significant pressure she’s facing.

“I haven’t been training well because of school, and I’ve been sick. But next week will be the only time I can train properly, so there’s a lot of pressure.”

The Triple N Zone concludes this afternoon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

