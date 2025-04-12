Leleca targets 400m event for Fiji Finals

Samisoni Leleca.

Sila Central High School’s Samisoni Leleca knows competition at the Fiji Finals will be tough, but he is adamant of collecting a medal in the senior boys 400m event.

The 18-year-old scooped three medals at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition over the past two days, winning gold in the 200m and 400m, before helping his 4x400m relay side secure a silver medal.

The Tailevu lad says preparations for the zone has been tough, but he will be training even harder for the Fiji Finals.

“I just put all my focus into my training and gave it my best. It hasn’t been easy, knowing all the things I had to go through, but I thank God for giving me the strength.”

He thanked his coaches and teammates for helping him during his preparation, and is looking to help his school win medals at the Fiji Finals.

The Fiji Finals will be held from the 24th to the 26th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

