Leleca creates upset in senior boys 200m finals

Samisoni Leleca.

Samisoni Leleca of Sila Central High School created one of the biggest upsets at the Triple N Zone Athletics competition after finishing off in first place in the senior boys 200-meter finals.

This sees the year-13 student secure his second gold medal of the competition, with his first being the 400m senior boys final yesterday.

He clocked a time of 22.97 seconds in the 200m finals, beating the blue ribbon winner Rupeni Caucaunibuca Jnr.

Leleca is expected to feature in Sila Central’s boys 4x400m finals, which will be the last event of the day.

