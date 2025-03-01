Koi sells 'achar' to buy track shoes

William Koi.

In the weeks leading up to the Suva Zone One Athletics competition, William Koi of Kalabu Secondary School has been selling ‘achar’ or pickled mangoes, to purchase his track shoes.

The 18-year-old finished in first place in the senior boys 100 and 200 meter events this morning, and will be an athlete to look out for in the finals tomorrow.

He says he has been selling ‘achar’ at school for about a month, and managed to save enough to buy his track shoes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I didn’t have a track shoe and I didn’t want to ask my family to buy it because it is expensive. So I decided to sell something and save enough money to buy it.”

Looking to the 100 and 200m finals tomorrow, Koi says he is expecting tough competition, but is urging his opponents to come prepared tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Suva Zone One Athletics competition is currently Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.