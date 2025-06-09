Kakala crowned 2026 ACS Interhouse champions

Kakala House has been crowned the overall champion of the 2026 Adi Cakobau School Interhouse competition after finishing with the highest number of gold medals.

According to the official medal tally update, Kakala collected 17 gold medals, ahead of Uci with 16, Lagakali with 10 and Mokosoi with 8.

Kakala’s dominance was highlighted in the Seniors grade where they secured seven gold medals, while also delivering strong performances in the Sub-Juniors, Juniors and Intermediate grades.

Although Uci and Mokosoi finished with higher overall medal counts in silver and bronze respectively, it was Kakala’s gold medal haul that proved decisive in sealing the title.

The victory caps off a spirited interhouse competition at Adi Cakobau School, with Kakala emerging on top when it mattered most — standing proud as the 2026 champions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.