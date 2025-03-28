Kadavu joins Maritime Zone competition

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Acting Secretary Biu Colati

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Acting Secretary Biu Colati has confirmed that, for the first time, Kadavu will participate in the Maritime Zone competition.

This year will differ from previous years, as Maritime Zone athletes will have time to rest before the three-day Fiji Finals.

Colati clarifies while the Maritime Zone competition usually takes place the day before the Coca-Cola Games, that will not be the case this year.

“For the first time this year we will include Kadavu, so Kadavu as a zone is no longer a zone. It will be part of the maritime zone and our maritime zone this year will be the biggest as far as I’m concerned.”

He adds it’s all good news now for Maritime Zone athletes, who will finally get some well-deserved rest before game day—something they didn’t have the luxury of in past years.

It will be quite the task now for the athletics association as this is expected to be the biggest, Maritime Zone, in history.

The National Championship Coca-Cola Games Competition will be held from the 24th to the 26th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

