Isalei eyes gold at Fiji Finals

Asena Isalei of Wainibuka Secondary School

Fifteen-year-old Asena Isalei of Wainibuka Secondary School is aiming for gold at this year’s Fiji Finals.

Isalei dominated the intermediate girls 400m event during the Tailevu Zone Athletics Competition at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

She had won silver in the junior girls 400m event in the Fiji Finals last year and has set her sights on gold this time around.

Article continues after advertisement

Isalei says she has been putting in the hard yards over the past few months and believes she has what it takes to win gold at this year’s Fiji Finals.

“My training starts early in the morning, so I always try to go to bed early. I usually get up around 4am in the morning, and my father will help me with my training. From running up the hills around our area, it’s always hard.”

Isalei will feature in the 200m heats and 400m finals tomorrow on the second day of the Tailevu Zone.

The competition will conclude tomorrow, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.