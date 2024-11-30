Golden farewell: Ravuyawa shines before Australia move

Mario Ravuyawa

Mario Ravuyawa will soon bid farewell to Fiji as he prepares to migrate to Australia next month, but not before achieving a memorable milestone.

Representing Suva 2, the Year 8 student of St. Agnes Primary School struck gold in the Under-14 Boys 400m final at the 2024 Fiji Primary School Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

Ravuyawa described the victory as a sweet send-off and a testament to his hard work and family’s unwavering support.

Article continues after advertisement

“My mother told me to be patient, and it would pay off—and it did.”

Ravuyawa leaves Fiji with pride, carrying the memory of his achievement as he begins a new chapter abroad.