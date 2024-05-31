Gebrhiwet near record; Ingebrigtsen's dive seals 1,500 win

[Source: Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet won the men’s 5,000 metres in the second fastest time ever with a sizzling final lap, while Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway hurled himself across the finish line to win the men’s 1,500m in Thursday’s Oslo Diamond League meet.

The 30-year-old Gebrhiwet, whose last major global track medal was bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics, passed team mate Yomif Kejelcha with 400m remaining to win in 12 minutes 36.73 seconds, clocking a blistering 54.99 seconds on his final lap.

Ingebrigtsen, who had been beaten by British arch-rival Josh Kerr in the mile five days earlier in Eugene, lunged at the finish line to hold off hard-charging Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot.

The photo-finish showed the Olympic champion diving to cross the line in 3:29.74, the world’s fastest time this season and three-hundredths of a second quicker than Cheruiyot.

Ingebrigtsen bounced back to his feet after his spectacular lunge, throwing celebratory mock punches and then challenging the meet mascot — a giant strawberry — to a short sprint race, to the delight of the crowd.

Brazil’s Alison dos Santos handed Norway’s Olympic and world champion Karsten Warholm a rare defeat in the men’s 400m hurdles. Dos Santos crossed in 46.63, while Warholm went out like a rocket before fading in the final 50m to finish in 46.70.

Warholm hit the last hurdle quite hard. “So that didn’t help,” he said. “I am happy with the race but of course I always come to win so there is no way around that.”