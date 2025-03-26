Francis dedicates silver medal to late brother

Peter Francis

After winning a gold medal in the junior boys high jump event in the Suva Zone Two Athletics competition this afternoon, Peter Francis dedicated his win to his late brother Kaiava.

Kaiava won gold in the senior boys high jump at the Fiji Finals last year, and passed away after he drowned at the Neosho River in Eastern Kansas while studying on scholarship at the Neosho Community College in the United States.

Francis said he was emotional before his final jump, but was able to gather his strength and secure a silver for his brother.

Article continues after advertisement

He jumped a height of 1.65 meters to take out the silver.

“I was very emotional during my event, I just kept thinking about him. But I’m happy I was able to win silver and I dedicate it to him.”

He adds that Kaiava would always share tips with him on the high jump event, and he is sad that he couldn’t be here to watch win.

Now with the Fiji Finals coming up next, he promises to give his all and make his brother proud.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.