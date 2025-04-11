Exciting line-up for day two of Triple N

Day two of the Triple N Zone Athletics competition is one not to be missed.

The finals start this morning with 3000 meter events at 8.45am as well field events, starting with the triple jump.

Next finals on the tracks are the 800m finals, which will be followed by 200m finals at 11.50am.

By this time, the finals for all field events will already be underway.

The 4x100m finals will start at 12.35pm, before the competition concludes with the 4x400m finals.

The Triple N Zone Athletics competition concludes today, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

