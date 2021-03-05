Excitement surrounds televised Triple ‘N’ Zone

Parents, old scholars and fans will be able to watch athletes compete in the Triple ‘N’ Zone from their homes.

This as the meet will be shown live on the FBC Sports channel for the first time.

The Zone was supposed to be aired live last year but was canned due to the pandemic.

President Solomone Seru says this is an exciting time for everyone involved in the meet especially those who face difficulties over the years to travel to Suva and witness the athletes compete.

“From Wainimala, all the villages in the upper Naitasiri, Naitasiri Secondary School, Waidina Secondary and also from Lomaivuna, all the communities will be watching the games through the FBC platform and Walesi.”

Seru says this will be a major boost for the parents who are in outer islands and interior villages whose children will be competing at the meet.

The Triple ‘N’ Zone will be held on Thursday and Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.