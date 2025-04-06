Colati assures safe Fiji Finals, implements zero tolerance for misconduct

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association Secretary Biu Colati has reassured the public that this year’s Fiji Finals, as well as the remaining zone competitions, will not tolerate any misconduct from athletes or supporters in order to ensure a safe environment for all spectators.

This comes as the countdown to the highly anticipated Fiji Finals is now on, with less than two and a half weeks to go.

Colati says they have joined forces with the Fiji Police Force, Land Transport Authority, Fiji Sports Council, Ministry of Health, and several others who are now part of the games committee.

“To those students that are out there, please note there will be zero tolerance in our game, the Police will be out there, LTA will be out there and they are going to monitor every movement and they are going to monitor every person that’s coming into the games. Our game is going to be safe like last year.”

He adds that any attempts to disrupt the games in any way will not be tolerated.

Colati has also issued a stern warning to individuals who engage in reckless behaviour, such as shaking buses or waving flags from moving vehicles, which is a common practice among students during the Fiji Finals, stating that Land Transport Authority personnel will be enforcing strict measures against such actions.

Bus drivers have been reminded that they are within their rights to stop at the nearest police station if passengers breach the rules.

Colati says these measures have been put in place solely to ensure a safe and secure environment throughout the three-day competition.

The Fiji Finals will be held on the 24th to the 26th of this month.

