Clean sweep for QVS in Junior Boys 800m final

Queen Victoria School made a clean sweep in the Junior Boys 800 metres final at the Tailevu Zone Athletics Competition this morning.

They claimed gold, silver, and bronze in a powerful display of depth and dominance.

Soro Nakasava led the charge, crossing the finish line first to take gold for the Victorians.

Not far behind was Jeremaia Koroijuita, who secured silver, while Asivosori Bari rounded off the podium with bronze.

The commanding performance in this single event has boosted QVS’s overall medal tally to 10 gold, 10 silver, and eight bronze.

