Cawaci excited to showcase talent

Even though most of their athletes will be competing at the Fiji Finals for the first time this year, excitement has been building since the first day of training for athletes of Saint Johns College from Cawaci in Ovalau.

Team Manager Josiah Diani confirmed that majority of their 33 athletes care from the sub-junior grade, highlighting the school’s focus on developing young talent.

Diani says they arrived in Suva this morning and held their final training run at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

“The team has been very hyped up for the three-day event. They’ve been looking forward to this competition since the first day of training, and we hope everything turns out well.”

The Fiji Finals will start tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium, and you can catch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.