Burese breaks 29-year-old record

Peter Burese of Sacred Heart College with his record-breaking jump

Peter Burese of Sacred Heart College broke a 29-year-old record this afternoon in the senior boy’s high jump event during the Suva Zone One Athletics at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Burese jumped a height of 1.95 meters, breaking International Secondary School’s Jonathan Appleby’s record of 1.80m, which was set back in 1996.

Burese first cleared 1.90m before pushing the limits to 1.95m. Though 2.00m was just out of reach, this performance cements his name in Suva Zone 1 history.

Peter Burese

Meanwhile, Roko Uluiburotukula of ISS broke the sub-junior boy’s high jump record of 1.80m this morning by two centimetres.



Peter Burese

The year-nine student says breaking the record was his target for the zone, and he is vowing to come back stronger for this year’s Fiji Finals competition.



Roko Uluiburotukula of ISS

