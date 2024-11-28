Bua back after six years

Team Bua is back in the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics scene after a lapse of six years.

The district fielded a team at the Tuckers Ice Cream Games in Suva, and were over the moon to be back in a primary school athletics competition.

Head coach Sipiriano Esava says a several constraints had prevented Bua from competing at such tournaments, but they are now back, and are building for future competitions.

With almost all of their athletes stepping on the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva for the first time, he says being present at the competition is an achievement in itself for them.

“It’s been six years since a Bua contingent has competed at an athletic competition as such, and we’re happy to be here. We’ve been preparing well, and all the athletes as well as the teachers are happy to be here.”

The Games is currently on and is also being streamed live on FBC Sports.