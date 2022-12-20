Athletics takes different approach

Athletics Fiji believes having associations will boost the numbers they need and help keep the sport alive.

Development officer and national coach, Albert Miller says before their emphasis was on clubs but they have switched to forming associations.

He says this will not only encourage more competitions but will attract more athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds associations will have a better approach to individual athletes as they can set up their own mini-competitions to develop their athletes.

“We are hoping that Nadi will have their own competitions then Sigatoka and now Nakasi. Nausori has already been accepted as an association and a few others but once they start running their associations, now we are going to start seeing huge numbers.”

Athletics Fiji ended their season with the final Fiji Summer Series on Saturday.

They will take a break before an early season start next year.